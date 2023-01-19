American Jenson Brooksby beats No. 2 Ruud at Australian Open

Brooksby’s unusual playing style, including his two-handed backhand volleys, and ability to track down opponent’s shots, were trouble for Ruud, who took a medical timeout after the second set.

The biggest problem for Brooksby was closing this one out. He held a trio of match points while trying to serve for the victory at 5-3 in the third set but could not cash any of them in.

After he got broken there by missing a backhand, Brooksby sat down in his changeover seat and yelled at himself: “How?! How?! God!”

Ruud, a 24-year-old Norwegian, raced through the end of that set, but Brooksby righted himself in the fourth, jumping out to a 3-0 lead. Brooksby finished things off 1 hour, 15 minutes after his first chance.

His performance continued the run of strong play by men from the United States during Week 1, a significant development given that none has won a Grand Slam title since Andy Roddick at the 2003 U.S. Open.

By reaching the third round, Brooksby joins countrymen Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul and J.J. Wolf, who also won Thursday, along with McDonald, No. 16 Frances Tiafoe and No. 29 Sebastian Korda, who all won Wednesday.

Shelton beat qualifier Nicolas Jarry of Chile 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3), 7-5; Paul came back to edge No. 30 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 6-2, 2-6, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-4; and Wolf breezed past No. 23 Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

“A lot of Americans doing really well right now, and we're all pushing each other,” said Brooksby, who now will face Paul. “Just looking forward to the next one.”

There was also a big win for an American woman Thursday: 21-year-old qualifier Katie Volynets defeated No. 9-seeded Veronika Kudermetova of Russia 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.

Elsewhere, No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka improved her 2023 record to 6-0 by topping Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-1 after trailing 3-1 early, and No. 19 Ekaterina Alexandrova beat Taylor Townsend 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.

“I literally have the chills, because the fans here are just incredible,” said Volynets, who reached the third round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. “I’ve never played in a stadium this packed and with that many people keeping the energy up for me. It was awesome.”

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Dita Alangkara Credit: Dita Alangkara

Credit: Dita Alangkara Credit: Dita Alangkara

Credit: Dita Alangkara Credit: Dita Alangkara

Credit: Dita Alangkara Credit: Dita Alangkara

Credit: Dita Alangkara Credit: Dita Alangkara

Credit: Dita Alangkara Credit: Dita Alangkara

Credit: Dita Alangkara Credit: Dita Alangkara

Credit: Dita Alangkara Credit: Dita Alangkara

Credit: Dita Alangkara Credit: Dita Alangkara

Credit: Dita Alangkara Credit: Dita Alangkara

Credit: Dita Alangkara Credit: Dita Alangkara