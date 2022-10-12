springfield-news-sun logo
X

'American Idol' finalist dies in vehicle crash

Nation & World
20 minutes ago
A finalist on “American Idol” has died in a vehicle crash in Tennessee

JASPER, Tenn. (AP) — A finalist on “American Idol” has died in a vehicle crash in Tennessee.

Willie Spence, 23, died Tuesday after hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 East near Chattanooga, according to news outlets, which cited a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and the truck driver wasn't injured, the crash report said.

Spence, who was from Georgia, finished in second place on season 19 of “American Idol" last year.

In Other News
1
Giants punter Jamie Gillan still in UK, but expected back
2
US set to announce huge jump in Social Security payments
3
Palestinians: Israeli troops kill teen in West Bank clashes
4
Rough times ahead: Hurricane Ian batters SW Florida economy
5
FDA clears updated COVID boosters for kids as young as 5
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top