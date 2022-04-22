American Express profits fall slightly, but spending jumps

The New York-based company posted a profit of $2.1 billion, or $2.73 a share, down from $2.24 billion, or $2.74 a share, a year earlier. Last year's results had a one-time boost to AmEx's results, as the company released some reserves that it had set aside to cover potential losses earlier in the pandemic.

“Our strong first-quarter results demonstrated the continued business momentum we’ve achieved over the last several quarters despite the uncertain macro environment,” AmEx CEO Steve Squeri said in a statement.