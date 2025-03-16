American cyclist Matteo Jorgenson wins back-to-back Paris-Nice titles

Jorgenson became the 10th rider with consecutive titles in the Race to the Sun, joining the likes of cycling greats Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx and Raymond Poulidor. Sean Kelly holds the record for most consecutive wins — seven from 1982 to 1988.

Sheffield went solo in the Col des Quatre Chemins climb with 12.5 kilometers left and crossed the finish line on the Promenade des Anglais with a 29-second lead over Jorgenson.

Florian Lipowitz of Germany was second overall, one minute and 15 seconds behind Jorgenson. Dutch rider Thymen Arensman completed the podium, 1:58 off the pace. Sheffield was fourth in the general classification.

___

