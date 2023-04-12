American Airlines shares fall on weak outlook for 1Q profit

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth said she had expected stronger results from American because it benefits more than others from strong demand for travel within the U.S. and nearby destinations in Latin America.

Cowen analyst Helane Becker said, however, that the outlook was stronger than she expected. She said second-quarter revenue should remain strong because demand is high but airlines have not returned to 2019 levels of passenger-carrying capacity.

American said in a regulatory filing that it operated more flights than expected in the first quarter, which led to about 2% more fuel consumption than previously forecast. American paid close to $3.30 per gallon in the quarter.

Shares of Fort Worth-based American Airlines Group Inc. were down 9% in morning trading.