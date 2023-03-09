American Airlines promises raises for pilots, matching Delta

The Fort Worth, Texas-based airline thought it had a deal with pilots in November, but the union's board rejected a tentative agreement that would have raised pay by nearly 20% after two years.

Delta pilots, who are represented by a different union, ratified a contract last week that will boost pay a cumulative 34% over four years. They also enjoy better profit-sharing benefits than pilots at other airlines.

The Delta deal was stunning — Isom called it “unprecedented in the history of collective bargaining.” It put immediate pressure on American, United and Southwest, which are still in negotiations with their pilots, to match Delta's terms.

In a video that American sent to pilots on Tuesday, Isom pledged that pilots and other employees “will be paid well, and they will be paid competitively.”

Isom offered pilots pay raises averaging 21% in the first year of a new contract and a new profit-sharing plan and higher 401(k) retirement contributions in the second year. The combination of higher pay and contributions would lead to the top-scale compensation figures he gave of $475,000 and $590,000 a year.

He said the proposed pay deal would cost American $7 billion over four years.

The CEO also promised to improve the airline's crew-scheduling practices, which are a subject of much complaining among pilots.

Sarah Jantz, a spokeswoman for American, said the airline believes that "a deal is within reach and can be negotiated expeditiously.”