American Airlines flight from New York to Delhi lands safely in Rome after security concern

American Airlines says one of its flights from New York to New Delhi, India, landed safely in Rome on Sunday afternoon after it was diverted due to a security concern, which later proved to be “non credible."
Updated 4 minutes ago
ROME (AP) — An American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi, India, landed safely in Rome on Sunday afternoon after it was diverted due to a security concern , which later proved to be “non-credible,” the airline said.

American Airlines said Flight 292 “was inspected by law enforcement" after landing at Leonardo da Vinci International Airport and “cleared to re-depart.”

It didn't clarify the cause of the security concern, but added an inspection was required by protocol before the flight could land in New Delhi.

“The flight will stay in Rome overnight to allow for required crew rest before continuing to Delhi as soon as possible tomorrow," the airline said.

An Associated Press reporter filmed two fighter jets flying over the airport shortly before the unscheduled landing. Fire trucks were visible on the landing strip on one side of the plane after it landed.

The airport continued to operate normally, a spokesman with Rome's airport said.

An electronic display at the New Delhi international airport shows that an American Airlines flight AA292 from New York was diverted to Rome, instead of its scheduled arrival at New Delhi, India, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Tenzin Kunchok, right, an exiled Tibetan waiting for the arrival of a guest on the American Airlines flight AA292 from New York reacts after learning at the New Delhi international airport that the flight was diverted to Rome, instead of its scheduled arrival at New Delhi, India, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Tenzin Kunchok, right, an exiled Tibetan waiting for the arrival of a guest on the American Airlines flight AA292 from New York reads an electronic display at the New Delhi international airport to learn that the flight was diverted to Rome, instead of its scheduled arrival at New Delhi, India, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

People read an electronic display at the New Delhi international airport showing that an American Airlines flight AA292 from New York was diverted to Rome, instead of its scheduled arrival at New Delhi, India, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

