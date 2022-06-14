Amber Heard says she stands by 'every word' of her testimony

When referring to Depp’s legal team, Heard said, “His lawyer did a better job at distracting the jury from the real issues.”

The verdicts brought an end to a televised trial that offered a window into a volatile marriage and both actors emerged with unclear prospects for their careers.

On TikTok, Instagram and Twitter, the vast majority of comments criticized Heard. She called the social media frenzy that surrounded her case “unfair.”

“This is the most humiliating and horrible thing I’ve ever been through,” Heard said in the Tuesday interview clip.

Heard described a “toxic” marriage to Depp.

“I did do and say horrible, regrettable things throughout my relationship. I behaved in horrible, almost unrecognizable to myself ways. I have so much regret," she said.

The Heard interview will also be featured in Friday's “Dateline” episode.

