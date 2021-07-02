Amber Heard is mom 'on my own terms' of new baby girl Oonagh

In an Instagram post, the actor said she welcomed daughter Oonagh Paige Heard on April 8. A photo of Heard with the baby nestled against her accompanied Thursday's announcement.

“I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way,” Heard said in the post. “I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.”