Amazon's untitled 'Lord of the Rings' forges itself a name

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” was announced Wednesday as the full title of the drama set to debut Sept. 2, with episodes to be released weekly on the streaming service.

In a statement, producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay said the series will unite “all the major stories of Middle-earth's Second Age,” including the making of the rings, rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the tale of Numenor and the last alliance of Elves and Men.