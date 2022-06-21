Amazon's Jassy names new head for troubled retail business

But as COVID-19 cases eased, demand also slowed. The company now expects excess space to contribute to $10 billion in additional costs in the first half of 2022. And to mitigate some of those costs, it has reportedly been planning to end some of its leases and sublease warehouse space.

Herrington joined Amazon’s senior leadership team in 2011, six years after joining the company to build out its Consumables business, a group that focuses on consumer packaged goods. He launched Amazon Fresh in 2007.

"He is a builder of great teams and brings substantial retail, grocery, demand generation, product development, and Amazon experience to bear," Jassy said in the note that was later posted on the company's website.

Jassy also announced the company's operations organization will be united under another senior leader, John Felton, who will report to Herrington.