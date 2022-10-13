Amazon's holiday sales event sees lower sales, group says

As expected, the Seattle-based e-commerce company did not share sales figures. Still, some third-party estimates offer clues on how consumers spent during the two-day discount event that ran on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the data group Numerator, which tracked roughly 44,670 orders during the sale, the average order size clocked in at $46.68, $13 less than what it was during Amazon's Prime Day sales event in July. Inflation also had an impact - 26% of shoppers passed on a deal because it wasn't a necessity, Numerator said.