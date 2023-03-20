Amazon cuts 9,000 jobs; now at least 27,000 layoffs in 2023

The prior layoffs had also hit PXT, the company's stores division, which encompasses its e-commerce business as well as company’s brick-and-mortar stores such as Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go, and other departments such as the one that runs the virtual assistant Alexa.

Amazon has also been cutting back on other areas. Earlier this month, the company said it would pause construction on on its headquarters building in northern Virginia, though the first phase of that project will open this June and welcome 8,000 employees.

Like other tech companies, including Facebook parent Meta and Google parent Alphabet, Amazon ramped up hiring during the pandemic to meet the demand from homebound Americans that were increasingly buying stuff online to keep themselves safe from the virus. Its workforce - which encompasses warehouse workers as well as corporate roles - doubled to more than 1.6 million people in about two years. But demand slowed as the worst of the pandemic eased - and the company began pausing or cancelling its warehouse expansion plans last year to make sure it doesn't bleed unnecessary money.

As fears over a potential recession started growing, it also began making other trims in areas. In the past few months, it has shut down a subsidiary that’s been selling fabrics for nearly 30 years and shuttered its hybrid virtual, in-home care service Amazon Care among other cost-cutting moves.