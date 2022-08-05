BreakingNews
Thousands coming to Springfield-area schools to help with security
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Amazon to buy vacuum maker iRobot for $1.66B

Nation & World
By HALELUYA HADERO
44 minutes ago
Amazon on Friday announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire the vacuum cleaner maker iRobot for approximately $1.66 billion

Amazon on Friday announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire the vacuum cleaner maker iRobot for approximately $1.66 billion.

The company sells its robots worldwide and is most famous for the circular-shaped Roomba vacuum.

Amazon said it will acquire iRobot for $61 per share in an all-cash transaction that will include iRobot’s net debt of about $275.6 million. The deal is subject to approval by shareholders and regulators.

Upon completion, iRobot’s CEO, Colin Angle, will remain in his position.

Separately, Bedford, Massachusetts-based iRobot reported its quarterly results. Revenue plunged 30% on order reductions and delays, and the company announced it was laying off 10% of its workforce.

In Other News
1
Typically bombastic Alex Jones makes for complicated court
2
US employers add 528,000 jobs; unemployment falls to 3.5%
3
Nadal withdraws from Montreal because of abdominal injury
4
EXPLAINER: How do we know when a recession has begun?
5
Boulley's 'Warrior Girl Unearthed' to come out in May 2023
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top