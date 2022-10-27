Amazon posts profit but revenue was weaker than expected

Still, the e-commerce behemoth said it made a profit of $2.9 billion, or 28 cents per share, for the three-month period that ended on Sept. 30. That still a decline compared with a profit of $3.15 billion, or 31 cents per share, during the same period a year ago.

Amazon's results mimic those of other companies this week as the economy becomes tougher to navigate with high inflation and rising interest rates.

On Monday, Alphabet, the parent company of Google and YouTube, missed revenue expectations as advertisers pulled back their spending over fears about a potential recession. Microsoft posted a drop in profits amid weak computer sales.

And Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, reported a decline in revenue for a second consecutive quarter amid its own ad slump and concerns over whether the company is spending too much money on its idea of a metaverse. Both YouTube and Meta are also facing more competition from TikTok.