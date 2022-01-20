Amazon plans a clothing store for a Southern California mall

Simoina Vasen, managing director of Amazon Style, declined to comment on rollout plans of the new store concept or sales projections. Amazon didn't give a precise date for the opening of the Glendale store.

The move is the latest foray in physical stores for Amazon, which has been opening grocery stores, cashierless convenience locations and book stores. In 2017, it bought Whole Foods Market for more than $13 billion.

Amazon's move into physical fashion stores comes as it unseated Walmart's No. 1 spot in clothing sales last year, helped by the pandemic-induced e-commerce explosion. Wells Fargo forecast in a report in March 2021 that Amazon’s clothing and footwear sales in the U.S. increased by about 15% in 2020 to more than $41 billion. That's about 20% to 25% above Walmart. That represents 11% to 12% share of all clothing sold in the U.S. and 34% to 35% share of all clothing sold online.

Amazon has been making a big push into fashion in recent years, including selling its own labels, and in September 2020, it launched an online shop called Luxury Stores.

Still, Amazon faces challenges in attracting the fickle fashion shopper and hopes to solve the pitfalls of in-store clothing shopping by turning to high tech features.

Upon entering the Amazon Style store, shoppers will see a curated set of items on display. By using the Amazon Shopping app, shoppers can scan an item's QR code to see sizes, colors and overall customer ratings. Shoppers can add these items to fitting rooms or, if they don't need to try something on, they can send it directly to the pickup counter. Prices will range from $10 to $400.

Amazon says its algorithms will spit out real-time recommendations as shoppers keep scanning items that they see. Shoppers can also fill out an online survey of their preferences for style and fit. When shoppers enter the fitting room, they will find the items they requested. Using a touchscreen in their fitting rooms, they can also request other items.

“Amazon Style completely reimagines what’s possible in the fitting room, turning it into a personalized space where customers can continue to shop a seemingly endless closet of great styles," Vasen wrote in an Amazon blog.

