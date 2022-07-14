Amazon offers concessions to head off EU antitrust case

Amazon said it has "serious concerns" that new EU digital regulations are "unfairly targeting Amazon and a few other U.S. companies" and disagrees with several of the commission's conclusions.

But the company added that it has “engaged constructively with the commission to address their concerns and preserve our ability to serve European customers and the more than 185,000 European small and medium-sized businesses selling through our stores."

Amazon had faced a possible fine of up to 10% of its annual worldwide revenue, which could have amounted to billions of dollars.

Britain's competition watchdog opened a similar probe into Amazon last week, looking into concerns that the online retailer is abusing its dominance to undermine rivals.