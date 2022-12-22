Amazon may breach trademark rights over fake Louboutin ads

The luxury house said the court's decision is “a victory for the protection of its know-how and creativity."

“It initiated these proceedings to obtain recognition of Amazon’s responsibility for the offering for sale of counterfeit products on its platforms by third parties. It also brought this case to encourage Amazon to play a more direct role in the fight against counterfeiting on its platforms," Maison Louboutin said in a statement.

The EU court said it’s now up to the local jurisdictions in Belgium and Luxembourg to determine whether users on the online marketplace could have been under the impression that ads did not come from third-party sellers but from Amazon itself.