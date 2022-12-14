Amazon Flex warehouse shooting: 1 wounded, suspect dead

BreakingNews
Eric Cole’s family sues Springfield police officer for his death, seeks federal review of case
Nation & World
Updated 25 minutes ago
Police say a shooting at an Amazon Flex warehouse facility in Arizona has left one contract worker at the facility wounded and the suspect dead

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — A shooting at an Amazon Flex warehouse facility in a Phoenix suburb left the suspect dead and another person wounded on Wednesday, authorities said.

A person who wasn't an Amazon employee went on the grounds of the facility in the suburb of Chandler and shot a contracted worker about 9:30 a.m., police said, adding a second contracted Amazon employee then fatally shot the shooting suspect.

Authorities said the worker who was shot has been hospitalized in critical condition, but is expected to survive. They added the other employee wasn’t injured.

Police are investigating what led up to the initial shooting and haven’t released the names of the people involved.

Amazon officials didn’t immediately comment on the shooting or release any information about the two contracted employees.

The Chandler facility operates as a pickup zone for contracted Amazon Flex drivers, who pick up packages to deliver the same or next day to customers.

