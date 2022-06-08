Amazon executive to serve as CEO of logistics company

Dave Clark will begin his new role at the San Francisco-based company on Sept. 1, two months after he steps down from his current role as CEO of Amazon’s worldwide consumer business, Flexport announced Wednesday. Clark and Flexport’s current CEO, Ryan Petersen, will serve as co-CEOs for the first six months, after which Petersen will transition to serve as executive chairman of the company.

On Friday, Clark announced his departure from Amazon, where he’s worked for 23 years. The move signaled the company is looking to make changes to its troubled consumer division, which oversaw a major expansion of Amazon's warehouses during the COVID-19 pandemic. But the company said in its last earnings report that it now has too much space and is losing billions of dollars because of it.