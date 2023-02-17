Amazon asks corporate staff to be in offices 3 days a week

The move could help local economies, he said.

“I’m also optimistic that this shift will provide a boost for the thousands of businesses located around our urban headquarter locations in the Puget Sound, Virginia, Nashville, and the dozens of cities around the world where our employees go to the office,” Jassy wrote.

Jassy said the details of the policy haven’t been finalized. He said he wanted to share the decision — made at a meeting of the company's senior leadership team this week — as early as possible. He said there will be certain roles that will be exempted from the policy, “but that will be a small minority.”

Last month, Amazon announced it would trim 18,000 corporate positions in its efforts to prune payrolls that rapidly expanded during the pandemic lockdown. Other big tech companies, including Salesforce and Google, have been doing the same.