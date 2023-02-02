BreakingNews
White Castle will not reopen Springfield restaurant
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Alphabet posts lower Q4 profit amid ad squeeze, competition

Nation & World
By BARBARA ORTUTAY, Associated Press
18 minutes ago
Google parent company Alphabet has posted lower profit and a small revenue increase for last year's fourth quarter

Google's parent company Alphabet on Thursday posted lower profit and a small revenue increase for last year's fourth quarter, as a decline in online ad spending and competition from rivals weigh on the search giant.

While overall revenue grew, advertising revenue fell by nearly 4% and revenue at YouTube declined 8% year-over-year. That appeared to spook investors, who sent the company's stock lower in after-hours trading.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it earned $13.62 billion, or $1.05 per share, in the October-December quarter. That's down 34% from $20.64 billion, or $1.53 per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue inched 1% higher to $76.05 billion from $75.33 billion.

Analysts expected Alphabet to post earnings of $1.18 per share on revenue of $76.2 billion for period, according to FactSet Research.

Shares in Alphabet Inc. fell $4.55, or 4.2%, to $103.19 in extended trading.

In Other News
1
Court: US needs to consider effects of drilling near Chaco
2
US to send Ukraine longer-range bombs in latest turnaround
3
Ford 4Q profit drops 90%, CEO pledges better execution
4
Michigan man says son, 6, ordered $1K in food from Grubhub
5
Don’t like Phil’s forecast? Check out these rodents instead
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top