Alonso and Nimmo power Mets to 12-6 win over skidding Yankees in Subway Series

The Mets have won four in a row following a 3-14 slide, improving the best home record in the majors to 33-13. They'll go for a three-game sweep in the second Subway Series of the season Sunday at Citi Field.

Francisco Lindor scored four times and Frankie Montas (1-1) allowed four runs in 5 2/3 innings to beat his former team. It was his first win in three starts with the Mets after coming back from a right lat strain.

Jazz Chisholm Jr., Austin Wells and Anthony Volpe each launched a solo homer for the Yankees, who announced starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt likely needs season-ending Tommy John surgery.

Cody Bellinger had a two-run double.

First-inning walks to Lindor and Alonso sandwiched Juan Soto's sacrifice bunt before Nimmo — without even finishing his swing — connected for his fourth career slam. It was his third of the season, matching a Mets record, and his third home run in four games.

Rodón was tagged for seven runs (six earned), five hits and three walks in five innings. He entered 3-0 with a 1.15 ERA in three career starts against the Mets. ... It was the 24th career multihomer game and third this season for Alonso, who has 659 career RBIs to pass Hall of Fame slugger Mike Piazza for third in Mets history. Alonso has 246 homers, six behind Darryl Strawberry for the club record.

Yankees ace Max Fried (10-2, 2.13 ERA) pitches Sunday. The injury-depleted Mets were undecided, though 31-year-old lefty Brandon Waddell (0-0, 2.55) is a likely candidate to become the second Mets pitcher in this series to make his first major league start.

