Almodóvar pulls out of first English-language feature film

“Pedro Almodóvar is leaving the ‘A Manual for Cleaning Women’ project, which will continue forward with Cate Blanchett,” Agustin Almodóvar, who helps his sibling run their El Deseo production company, wrote on Twitter

“A Manual for Cleaning Women” is an adaptation of the eponymous collection of short stories by American author Lucia Berlin.

Pedro Almodóvar won Oscar awards for best foreign language film for “All About My Mother” (1999) and for best original screenplay for “Talk To Her” (2002). He made his first short in English, “The Human Voice,” featuring Tilda Swinton, in 2020.