Allyson Felix set to say farewell after one final race

The 36-year-old, 13-time world champion is among those eligible to race in the mixed 4x400 meter relay Friday night at Hayward Field. It's the only event she's entered in at the 10-day meet, and if the Americans win a medal it will mark her 19th over 10 appearances at worlds, extending a record she already owns.

“It’s been an incredible journey,” said Felix, who is retiring after worlds. “I’ve really enjoyed my time over the years. I’ve had a lot of ups and downs. I love this sport so much. It’s broken my heart many times but I’ve also had many really joyous moments.”