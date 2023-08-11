BreakingNews
Who is running in November’s election? Clark County candidates file for offices

Ally Ewing stretches lead to 5 shots at Women's British Open midway through second round

American golfer Ally Ewing stretched her lead to five strokes midway through the second round of the Women’s British Open after shooting a 6-under 66

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
22 minutes ago
X

WALTON-ON-THE-HILL, England (AP) — American golfer Ally Ewing stretched her lead to five strokes midway through the second round of the Women's British Open after shooting a 6-under 66, the low score among the early starters at Walton Heath on Friday.

The 39th-ranked Ewing, who is seeking her first major title, led by one shot after a first-round 68 and pulled further clear by making five birdies in her front nine — including four straight from No. 6.

She rolled in more birdies at Nos. 11 and 16, only to make her first bogey of the day at the last to drop to 10-under 134.

Minami Katsu (69) of South Korea and Andrea Lee (68) of the United States were tied for second place.

Rose Zhang, the American sensation in her first year of pro golf, shot 71 and was nine off the lead. Another American, U.S. Open champion Allisen Corpuz, also shot 71 and was 3 under overall.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
India moves to replace British colonial-era sedition law with its own...
2
Man in Bosnia kills his ex-wife, posting it on Instagram, and 2 more...
3
Stock market today: Wall Street opens lower after pickup in wholesale...
4
Lincoln Center to present 60 performances in fall/winter season
5
Russia and Ukraine trade aerial attacks as Zelenskyy makes another move...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top