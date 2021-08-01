Allianz warns of risk, confirms US Justice Department probe

The major German company made the disclosure Sunday, noting that it received a request from the U.S. Department of Justice for documents and information related to the company's Structured Alpha Funds business, which is at the center of the investor lawsuits. The Securities and Exchange Commission launched its own probe into the matter last year.

In a statement, Munich-based Allianz SE said the Department of Justice's request, plus “information available to Allianz as of today,” prompted the company's management to conclude that there is “a relevant risk that the matters relating to the Structured Alpha Funds could materially impact future financial results of Allianz Group.”