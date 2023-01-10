Alleged Eritrean people smuggler appears in Dutch court

Dutch prosecutors say they have jurisdiction to put him on trial because some of his alleged crimes happened in the Netherlands. They say that relatives of migrants seeking to make the perilous journey from East Africa through Libya and across the Mediterranean Sea to Europe were extorted by people smugglers.

“On their way to Europe, victims were beaten, tortured and raped, while they were held in camps in Libya with hundreds of others,” prosecutors said when he was extradited last year.

Family members of the migrants in the Netherlands were forced to pay large sums of money before the migrants could continue their journey to Europe in “crowded and barely seaworthy boats. Countless migrants did not survive this sea voyage,” prosecutors said.

The suspect's Dutch lawyer, Richard van der Weide, told judges he would likely challenge the court's jurisdiction at a later hearing.

The case was adjourned until April 6.

