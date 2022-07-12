All-Stars Rodón, Martinez, Cooper in; Hader, Harper out

Martinez and Cooper each were next in player voting. Rodón was selected by Major League Baseball.

Hader spent a week on the paternity list in June after his son, Lucas, was born. His wife, Maria, had complications with her pregnancy.

“A lot on his plate, for sure, these last six weeks,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said in Minneapolis before a two-game series against the Twins. “The All-Star Game’s a great honor, and it’s not an easy choice.”

Said Hader: “I think my duty is to be with my family, and I think just to be ready for the second half. My family needs me at this time, and that’s just kind of the decision that we made.”

Harper was elected as the National League’s designated hitter but broke his left thumb when hit by a pitch from San Diego’s Blake Snell on June 25. He was replaced in the starting lineup by Atlanta’s William Contreras.

Álvarez went on the injured list Sunday because of a ailing right hand that has gotten worse since he first got hurt June 18 against the Chicago White Sox.

___

