All-Star TV rating hits record low, viewers up slightly

The American League’s 5-2 win over the National at Denver on Tuesday night featuring Shohei Ohtani as the first two-way All-Star got a 4.5 rating and 11 share, and was seen by 8,237,000 viewers ages 2 and up, Fox said Wednesday.

The previous low rating was 5.0 for the American League’s 4-3 victory at Cleveland two years ago, which had an 11 share and and was seen by 8,140,000 viewers.