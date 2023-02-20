All-Star top picks: Lillard (reserves), Embiid (starters)

He took a 5-0 record as a captain into the game. Two of those five wins entering Sunday were against teams captained by Antetokounmpo.

“We’re going to play hard, and hopefully we can enjoy the game and try to take them down this time," Antetokounmpo said.

Antetokounmpo had a small notebook with him for the draft, suggesting he'd done a more than little bit of homework and strategizing coming into the night. James had his notes on a sheet of paper.

“It's tissue," James said, as Antetokounmpo suggested he'd like a look at those notes.

Antetokounmpo tried to take Memphis' Ja Morant with the No. 5 pick in the reserve round, evidently forgetting that Morant was a starter and would be drafted later.

He wound up getting Morant anyway, with the No. 4 pick in the starters' round. Morant went one pick before Luka Doncic, the NBA's leading scorer this season taken by Team LeBron.

With Nikola Jokic — playing on his 28th birthday — and Lauri Markkanen left on the stage as the last two picks, Jokic didn't even wait for James to make his choice. He simply walked toward James, who took the hint and selected the two-time reigning MVP.

And that left Markkanen as the last pick, for Team Giannis.

RESERVE ROUND

Team Giannis: Damian Lillard (1), Jrue Holiday (3), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (5), DeMar DeRozan (7), Pascal Siakam (9), Bam Adebayo (11), Domantas Sabonis (13).

Team LeBron: Anthony Edwards (2), Jaylen Brown (4), Paul George (6), Tyrese Haliburton (8), Julius Randle (10), De'Aaron Fox (12), Jaren Jackson Jr. (14).

STARTERS ROUND

Team LeBron: Joel Embiid (1), Kyrie Irving (3), Luka Doncic (5), Nikola Jokic (7).

Team Giannis: Jayson Tatum (2), Ja Morant (4), Donovan Mitchell (6), Lauri Markkanen (8).

