All-Pro Aaron Donald returning to LA Rams with a big raise

The Super Bowl champion Rams announced Donald's return Monday. The team didn't disclose terms of the new deal, but the NFL Network reported Donald is getting a $40 million raise that will make him the highest-paid defensive player in the league.

Donald was already under contract for $55 million over the next three seasons, but he openly contemplated retirement after he won his first ring in February. The Rams realized Donald deserved a hefty raise, and he will get $65 million guaranteed in the next two seasons.