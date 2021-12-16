All from US missionary group freed in Haiti, police say

Carleton Horst, a member of the Hart congregation, said church members received a text message Thursday morning from “someone connected to the situation” that all of the hostages had been released.

A mother and four of her children who belong to the church were among the hostages. Horst, who is friends with the family, said the church is rejoicing and he’s “elated that that portion of things is finally over, just praise the Lord for that.”

The missionaries were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang on Oct. 16. There were five children in the group of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian, including an 8-month-old. Their Haitian driver also was abducted, according to a local human rights organization.

Two of the hostages were released in November, and three more earlier this month. They were not identified, but members of the Hart congregation told local media in Michigan that two were from Hart.

In addition to Michigan, the hostages are from Wisconsin, Ohio, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Oregon and Ontario, Canada, according to the missionary group.

“Today is the day we have been hoping for, praying for, and working so hard to achieve,” said Congressman Bill Huizenga, whose western Michigan congressional district includes Hart.

“I want to thank members of the hostage negotiation team for their diligence in securing the safe release of all the hostages. This is a great day for families in Michigan and across the nation who have been worried about the safety of their loved ones,” Huizenga said.

The leader of the 400 Mawozo gang had threatened to kill the hostages unless his demands were met. Authorities have said the gang was demanding $1 million per person, although it wasn’t clear if that included the children.

It remained unclear Thursday whether any ransom was paid or what efforts led to the hostages' freedom.

Smith reported from Pittsburgh. AP writer Anna Nichols in Lansing, Michigan, contributed to this report.

Caption People hug at the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters in Titanyen, north of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Twelve remaining members of a U.S.-based missionary group who were kidnapped two months ago have been freed, according to the group and Haitian police. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) Credit: Odelyn Joseph

Caption Unidentified people gather at the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters in Titanyen, north of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Twelve remaining members of a U.S.-based missionary group who were kidnapped two months ago have been freed, according to the group and Haitian police. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) Credit: Odelyn Joseph

Caption A man embraces a missionary at the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters at Titanyen, north of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Twelve remaining members of a U.S.-based missionary group who were kidnapped two months ago have been freed, according to the group and Haitian police. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) Credit: Odelyn Joseph

Caption A police officer stand guard at the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters in Titanyen, north of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Twelve remaining members of a U.S.-based missionary group who were kidnapped two months ago have been freed, according to the group and Haitian police. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) Credit: Odelyn Joseph