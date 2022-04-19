All-female IndyCar team announces 3-race schedule, no 500

Swiss driver Simona de Silvestro will pilot the No. 16 Chevrolet at all three stops — June 12 at Road America in Wisconsin, July 3 at Mid-Ohio and Aug. 7 on the streets of Nashville.

Last May, Paretta Autosport worked with series powerhouse Team Penske to get de Silvestro's car into the Indy 500. This year, she's working with Ed Carpenter Racing, which already intended to run three cars in the series’ marquee race.