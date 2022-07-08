Alker takes share of lead in Senior Players Championship

“Just getting comfortable in this company,” Alker said. “I think that’s the biggest thing. Just like learning to play my game. It’s been hard to watch these guys but just stay in my skin and play my game.”

The leaders were at 6-under 134.

Durant birdied three of his last four holes in a 65. Petrovic bogeyed the 18th for a 66. Cejka, the first-round leader after a 64, had an even-par 70.

Defending champion Steve Stricker had a bogey-free 65 to join Ernie Els (68), Woody Austin (66) and David Toms (69) at 5 under.

Stricker scrambled to save par on his final hole.

“That was big,” Stricker said. “I hate to make a bogey, the only bogey of the day on the last hole, so I was grinding to make sure I got that one in there. I didn’t want to make a bogey today, so it was a good way to finish, good save.”

Miguel Angel Jimenez (68) was 4 under with Bob Estes (68), Jerry Kelly (69) and Ken Duke (66).