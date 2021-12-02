Alicia Keys teases new songs at small show ahead of art fair

Keys wanted concert goers gathering for an immersive exhibit on the eve of Art Basel Miami Beach to listen to her new material, and then pick either the relaxing piano versions the Grammy-winning artist is best known for, or the more-produced tracks with a different beat for the same songs.

“I say that's even” said Keys, seemingly surprised after singing and then playing bits of “Is it Insane," a jazzy and melancholic tune. The three songs she teased will appear on her new album, which is being released on Dec. 10 with two versions she is calling “Originals” and “Unlocked," produced by Mike WiLL Made-It.