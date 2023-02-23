Alicia Allain Schneider, ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star wife, dead

“Lastly … hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel. We always did,” he said.

Alicia Allain Schneider worked as John Schneider's manager before they married in 2019 at the barn on the studio property.

“This is a time of unimaginable sorrow for me. Grief is much too small a word. I’ve heard it said that ‘with great love comes great sorrow.’ I had no idea what that meant until now,” he wrote in another post Thursday.

Schneider’s former “Dukes” co-star, Tom Wopat, expressed his sympathy in a Facebook post as well.

“I didn’t get any details, but I don’t need any to be aware of the pain and loss that John’s dealing with,” Wopat said. “My thoughts and prayers are with him, along with the thoughts and prayers of the entire Dukes nation. Alicia was a force in his life and his career, and she will be missed …”

Alicia Schneider, a native of Brusly, had numerous producing and acting credits to her name. The pair also developed and produced many film projects including “Anderson Bench," “Like Son,” “Christmas Cars” and, most recently, the American flag-focused “To Die For.”

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter and other relatives. Services, which are pending, will be private.