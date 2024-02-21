Alice Paul Tapper to publish picture book inspired by medical misdiagnosis

Penguin Workshop, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, will release "Use Your Voice" on Aug. 27, the author's 17th birthday.

“I am so excited to share this book and empower kids visiting the hospital, a place that can be scary for everyone, not just children,” Alice Paul Tapper said in a statement Wednesday. “The characters in the book who are part of the pain chart are my way of showing my thought process from when I was sick, and I hope readers enjoy them while also understanding the need to listen to their own bodies.”

Tapper is also the author of "Raise Your Hand," a 2019 bestseller about the need for girls to be heard in the classroom.