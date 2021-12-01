Algeria's top parties keep power in local elections

The head of the election authority, Mohamed Charfi, announced the results Tuesday evening after Saturday’s elections. The vote came amid widespread worry and frustration over rising prices for basic goods, housing and health care.

The long-ruling FLN party won the most seats in town halls around Africa’s largest country, followed by allied party RND. Support for Islamist parties El Bina and the MSP fell sharply compared to June legislative elections. The FFS, a party of the pro-democracy hirak protest movement that pushed out longtime President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in 2019, was far behind.