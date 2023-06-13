Algeria's president starting state visit to Russia at invitation of Putin

Tebboune answered a question on the issue during his last appearance on public television last month.

“Russia is a friendly country which helped our revolution and with which we have historic political, diplomatic and economic relations, but we also have good relations with the United States and the countries of the European Union,” he said.

Gas-rich Algeria is in a delicate position regarding its long-standing ties to Russia.

With drastically less capacity, Algeria is increasingly eyed by European countries looking to reduce their reliance on Russian energy amid the war in Ukraine. The North African nation has replaced Russia as Italy's No. 1 energy supplier.

Russia has long supplied Algeria with military equipment.