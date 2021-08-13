Algeria orders probe into mob killing linked to wildfires

The statement said a crowd violently attacked the police station, where the victim was under protection from officers, and managed to remove him. They “dragged him outside, beating and burning him, which led to his death.”

“Police officers who intervened to protect and help the victim have also been injured,” the statement said.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Thursday evening called on justice to “shed light” on the killing.

On Wednesday, Ben Ismail had tweeted that he would head to the Kabyle region, 320 kilometers (200 miles) from his home, to “give a hand to our friends" fighting the fires.

Upon his arrival near the town of Larbaa Nath Irathen, some local residents accused him of being an arsonist, his father said. “My son left to help his brothers from Kabyle, a region he loves, they burned him alive... I’m devastated,” Noureddine Ben Ismail said.

Amnesty International called on Algerian authorities to immediately investigate the death and “send a clear message that this violence won’t go unpunished.”

Ben Ismail was buried late Thursday evening in his hometown of Khemis Miliana, 115 kilometers (71 miles) west of Algiers.

“Do you realize, even dead they tortured him?” Mohamed Khalfi, Ben Ismail’s maternal uncle, told The Associated Press. "And what hurts me is that the people filmed. ... I am his uncle and I ask that justice do its job and that even those who watched without doing anything be judged.”

One of Ben Ismail's friends, Rafik, who did not provide his last name, said he was “an artist, a young man who loves the guitar and loves life... not a violent man.”

Caption A French water-dumping aircraft dumps water on a fire near the village of Toudja, in the Kabyle region, East of Algiers, Friday, Aug.13, 2021. Dozens of fires began devouring forested mountainsides in the Berber region of Kabyle Monday. The President declared a three-day mourning period to honor the lives lost. (AP Photo/Toufik Doudou) Credit: Toufik Doudou Credit: Toufik Doudou

