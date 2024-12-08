Alexandre Pantoja successfully defends flyweight belt with technical submission of Kai Asakura

Asakura (21-5) was making his UFC debut, but was no match for Pantoja, who closed a -275 favorite at BetMGM Sportsbook.

”This is the UFC level, so high,” said Pantoja, 34, who has won his last seven bouts, including three via rear naked choke. ”You think some Japanese (fighter) going to come here and take my belt? No!

“But, awesome kid, very tough warrior, everybody sees the highlights. But it doesn’t matter. When the Octagon is locked, this is my town, this is my city. I feel freedom when I’m fighting here.”

Pantoja’s far superior skills on the mat outweighed Asakura’s hard-hitting reputation. After a brief scramble to better position himself, Pantoja got Asakura’s back, put him in a body triangle, and then choked him out.

“He’s awesome,” UFC president Dana White said of Pantoja. “He looked incredible tonight. He fought another guy who was a champion at another organization that comes over from Japan. In the UFC the first time, you talk about the jitters ... first time fighting in a cage and he came in guns a blazing. It was a great fight, and Pantoja went out and dominated.

“When you think about what that fight meant, had Kai won tonight, you know how big that would have been in Japan? Even with the performance he had tonight, we’re talking about possibly going and doing a fight in Japan now.”

Originally scheduled to fight in the main event until welterweight champion Belal Muhammad pulled out because of a bone infection in his foot, No. 3 Shavkat Rakhmonov (19-0-0) defeated seventh-ranked replacement fighter Ian Machado Garry (15-1-0) by unanimous decision in the co-main event. Rakhmonov, who closed as a -400 favorite, was taken to a decision for the first time in his career.

After a three-round heavyweight bout, No. 2 contender Ciryl Gane (13-2-0), who went off as a 4-to-1 favorite, earned a split decision over No. 3 Alexander Volkov (38-11-0).

In a featherweight bout, No. 13 Bryce Mitchell (17-3-0) stopped Kron Gracie (5-3-0) 39 seconds into the third round after he followed a powerful body slam with a thunderous forearm to the head. Mitchell closed a massive -1000 favorite.

After the betting market drove the closing price down to +115 on underdog Dooho Choi (16-4-1), he delivered with a stoppage at 3:21 of the third round after putting Nate Landwehr (18-6-0) in a crucifix, and referee Chris Tognoni stopped the scheduled three-round featherweight bout.

Two notable matches earlier in the night included former champions bantamweight Aljamain Sterling and middleweight Chris Weidman.

Sterling (24-5-0) lost by decision to Movsar Evloev (19-0-0), who has the longest active streak in the UFC featherweight division at eight.

Eryk Anders (18-8-0) topped Weidman (16-9-0) by way of TKO at 4:51 of the second round.

