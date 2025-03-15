Alex Ovechkin scores his 887th goal to move within 8 of breaking Wayne Gretzky's record

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 887th career goal Saturday to move within eight of breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL record.
Ovechkin deflected a shot from Martin Fehervary past Georgi Romanov with 9:06 remaining in the third period.
Romanov is the NHL-record 182nd goalie that Ovechkin has scored on.
The 39-year-old Russian star has 34 goals on the season. He remains on pace before the end of this season to pass Gretzky’s mark of 894 that long seemed unapproachable before the end of this season.
___
AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
In Other News
1
Draper knocks off 2-time defending champion Alcaraz to reach Indian...
2
Trump administration moves to dismiss lawsuits against Iowa and...
3
At least 26 dead in massive US storm after Kansas reports 8 fatalities
4
Trump signs order to gut staff at Voice of America and other US-funded...
5
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows