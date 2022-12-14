Alex Ovechkin reaches 800 career goals with hat trick

“It's a big number,” Ovechkin said. “It's the best company (you can) ever imagine since you started playing hockey.”

Ovechkin also praised the crowd for its response.

“Even in the warmup, I was feeling that energy right away,” he said. “The fans watch me and the fans want to see that historical moment.”

Ovechkin has seven goals in his last four games and a team-high 20 on the season. His previous four goals were all empty-netters.

The Capitals play seven of their next nine at home.

“I think once he's going to be No. 1 he can have a sense of relief,” said Anthony Mantha, who had the primary assist on Ovechkin's 800th goal. “Until then, I think he's on the hunt, and that's what we love about him."

Ovechkin has been one of the NHL's most dangerous scorers practically since he got two goals in his debut with Washington on Oct. 5, 2005, against Columbus.

The 12-time All-Star has nine seasons with at least 50 goals, including a career-high 65 during the 2007-08 season. The three-time MVP, who won the Stanley Cup in 2018, had 50 goals and 40 assists in 77 games last season.

“It was awesome,” Washington coach Peter Laviolette said. “It was just awesome to be on the bench and be a part of it, a part of history.”

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast