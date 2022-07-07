Alex Cejka shoots 64, leads Senior Players Championship

David Toms was second, also closing on the front nine with birdies on Nos. 7 and 9.

Jerry Kelly and Ernie Els shot 67. Miguel Angel Jimenez and Steven Alker were at 68 with Rocco Mediate, Tim Petrovic, Shane Bertsch, Bob Estes, Cameron Beckman and Tom Gillis. Alker, with three victories, and Jimenez, with two, are the only multiple winners on the PGA Tour Champions this year.

Defending champion Steve Stricker opened with a 70.

The tournament is the second of three straight majors on the PGA Tour Champions schedule. Padraig Harrington won the U.S. Senior Open two weeks ago at Saucon Valley. There will be another week off ahead of the Senior British Open at Gleneagles.

Harrington is not in the field. He went from the U.S. Senior Open to the Irish Open and next week is at St. Andrews for the British Open.