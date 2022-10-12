Alex Bowman to miss next 3 NASCAR races with concussion

He did not rule out returning for next month's season finale at his home track, Phoenix Raceway.

Noah Gragson will continue to fill in for Bowman in the No. 48 car.

Bowman and Kurt Busch have both been sidelined with concussions suffered in what should have been routine hits in NASCAR's new car. NASCAR held a meeting with drivers Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway to go over findings it found in testing that should be implemented to the car by the start of next season; NASCAR has said it will pay for the new parts and corrections for all the teams.

Busch, meanwhile, has a scheduled news conference for this Saturday at Las Vegas, his home track. He's missed 13 consecutive races so far.

