Mislabeling of frozen beef product leads to nationwide recall
Alcaraz sends Spain into last 8 of Davis Cup Finals

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his victory at the end of his match against Korea's Soonwoo Kwon, during the group B Davis Cup qualifier between Spain and Korea in Valencia, eastern Spain, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his victory at the end of his match against Korea's Soonwoo Kwon, during the group B Davis Cup qualifier between Spain and Korea in Valencia, eastern Spain, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Nation & World
By DANIELLA MATAR, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz has beaten Kwon Soon-woo in straight sets in the Davis Cup Finals to secure Spain victory over Korea and a spot in the quarterfinals as Group B winner

Carlos Alcaraz is producing the goods for his country as well as himself.

Seven days after winning his first Grand Slam tournament, the top-ranked Alcaraz beat Kwon Soon-woo in straight sets in the Davis Cup Finals to secure Spain victory over South Korea and a spot in the quarterfinals as Group B winner.

The U.S. Open champion pumped his fists by his side and yelled in celebration after Kwon sent a forehand long to hand the Spanish teenager a 6-4, 7-6 (1) victory in front of a passionate home crowd in Valencia on Sunday.

It was Alcaraz’s first win since beating Casper Ruud in the U.S. Open final last Sunday to also become the youngest man to lead the ATP computerized rankings since they began in 1973.

Alcaraz sat out Spain’s opening 3-0 win over Serbia on Wednesday and lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime in a 2-1 upset for Canada on Friday.

But the 19-year-old Alcaraz was back to his best on Sunday, with some shots that had the crowd on their feet. Kwon also played inspired tennis and their trainers squeaked on the hard court as both ran frantically in lengthy rallies, returning shots that at times seemed unplayable.

Roberto Bautista Agut had got Spain off to a great start with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Hong Seong-chan. Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martínez were playing Nam Ji-sung and Song Min-kyu in the doubles.

The result sends Spain through to the final eight in November, when it will also be on home turf as the single-venue quarterfinals will be played in the southern city of Málaga.

Three other venues — Bologna in Italy, Hamburg, Germany and Glasgow, Scotland — are hosting group-stage matches.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz is congratulated by Spanish team coach Sergi Bruguera at the end of his match against Korea's Soonwoo Kwon, during the group B Davis Cup qualifier between Spain and Korea in Valencia, eastern Spain, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Credit: Alberto Saíz

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz returns the ball to Korea's Soonwoo Kwon during the group B Davis Cup match in Valencia, eastern Spain, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Korea's Soonwoo Kwon serves to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during the group B Davis Cup match against in Valencia, eastern Spain, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning a point during the group B Davis Cup match against South Korea's Soonwoo Kwon in Valencia, eastern Spain, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his victory at the end of his match against Korea's Soonwoo Kwon, during the group B Davis Cup qualifier between Spain and Korea in Valencia, eastern Spain, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

