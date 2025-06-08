Carlos Alcaraz wins French Open final in five sets after saving 3 match points against Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz has rallied from two sets down and saved three match points to beat Jannik Sinner 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (10-2) and retain his French Open title for a second straight year
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts as he plays against Italy's Jannik Sinner during their final match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts as he plays against Italy's Jannik Sinner during their final match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Nation & World
Updated 19 minutes ago
X

PARIS (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz rallied from two sets down and saved three match points to beat Jannik Sinner 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (10-2) on Sunday and retain his French Open title for a second straight year.

Alcaraz, who won his fifth Grand Slam tournament in as many finals, produced one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the clay-court tournament.

It was the first time that Sinner had lost a Grand Slam final.

It was also the longest-ever French Open final. ___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Italy's Jannik Sinner returns to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during the final match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros in Paris, Sunday, June 8, 2025.(AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz plays a shot against Italy's Jannik Sinner during their final match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Italy's Jannik Sinner returns to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during the final match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros in Paris, Sunday, June 8, 2025.(AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Travel ban may shut door for Afghan family to bring niece to US for a...
2
Colombian Sen. Miguel Uribe Turbay in serious condition after shooting...
3
A runaway pet zebra has been captured in Tennessee
4
National Guard troops ordered to Los Angeles by Trump find quiet...
5
Trump's new travel ban set to take effect amid escalating tension over...