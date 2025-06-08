Carlos Alcaraz wins French Open final in five sets after saving 3 match points against Jannik Sinner

PARIS (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz rallied from two sets down and saved three match points to beat Jannik Sinner 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (10-2) on Sunday and retain his French Open title for a second straight year.
Alcaraz, who won his fifth Grand Slam tournament in as many finals, produced one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the clay-court tournament.
It was the first time that Sinner had lost a Grand Slam final.
It was also the longest-ever French Open final. ___
AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
In Other News
1
Travel ban may shut door for Afghan family to bring niece to US for a...
2
Colombian Sen. Miguel Uribe Turbay in serious condition after shooting...
3
A runaway pet zebra has been captured in Tennessee
4
National Guard troops ordered to Los Angeles by Trump find quiet...
5
Trump's new travel ban set to take effect amid escalating tension over...