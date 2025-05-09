Alcaraz beats Lajovic in return from injury at Italian Open; No. 1 Sabalenka advances

Against Lajovic, Alcaraz wore a long black brace that covered the upper portion of his right leg and stretched down to just below his knee.

“The body felt great,” Alcaraz said. “I just moved well. I made a few good sprints today without any pain. ... It was a test for me so I think I passed the test today.”

“It was a great performance, great level, which was surprising for me a little bit, but just really happy for that,” Alcaraz added.

Alcaraz won the opening four games but dropped his serve when he served for the first set at 5-2. The Spaniard broke back in the next game to close it out, showing off his speed on the clay court at the Foro Italico when he ran down a drop shot and produced a backhand winner on one key point.

Alcaraz also went ahead early in the second set. He finished with the same number of winners as unforced errors — 24.

Alcaraz, who won the Monte Carlo Masters in April, improved to 10-1 on clay this season. He'll next face either 31st-seeded Alex Michelsen or Laslo Djere.

A four-time Grand Slam champion, Alcaraz is preparing to defend his title at the French Open, which starts May 25.

The Rome tournament also marks the return of top-ranked Jannik Sinner from a three-month doping ban.

Sinner and Alcaraz are in opposite sides of the draw.

Sinner opens against 99th-ranked Mariano Navone on Saturday.

In the women’s tournament, top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka opened with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Anastasia Potapova.

