Alcantara homers, D-Backs finally beat Mets in New York

Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen surrendered two hits and a walk while whiffing two in four innings in his season debut, which was delayed due to issues with his shoulder and thumb.

Mark Melancon struck out two in a perfect ninth as he earned his first save with the Diamondbacks and preserved the win for Sean Poppen (1-0), who retired all four batters he faced in the sixth and seventh.

Arizona outfielders David Peralta and Varsho made sliding catches in the sixth inning to take hits away from Starling Marte and Pete Alonso. It was payback for Varsho, who lost out on base hits when Alonso dived for his grounder in the third and McNeil made a leaping catch at the wall on his fly in the fifth.

Beer finished with three hits and a walk in four plate appearances. Ketel Marte had two hits. McNeil was the only Mets player with two hits.

Carrasco allowed three hits and walked two while striking out eight in five innings.

LONG ENOUGH

Only two other teams have endured longer road losing streaks against the Mets than the Diamondbacks. The Mets won 14 straight home games against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the 1986 and 1987 seasons and earned 12 consecutive wins at Shea Stadium and Citi Field against the Toronto Blue Jays between 1997 and 2018

COOKIE DOESN’T CRUMBLE

Carrasco struck out two in a perfect first inning — just the second time he’s twirled a 1-2-3 first in 14 starts with the Mets. He has a 13.85 first-inning ERA for New York.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: IF Cam Duzenack and RHP Matt Peacock joined the taxi squad. ... SS Nick Ahmed (right shoulder inflammation) and DH Jordan Luplow (strained right oblique) each had six at-bats in a simulated game Friday at Arizona’s spring training complex.

Mets: OFs Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha remained on the COVID-19 injured list, and Dick Scott joined the team to replace bench coach Glenn Sherlock, who is also out due to virus protocols. ... RHP Trevor May tossed a one-hit eighth inning in his first appearance since Monday, when he exited against the Philadelphia Phillies due to a triceps strain.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Humberto Castellanos (0-0, 5.31 ERA) makes his first start since replacing LHP Caleb Smith in the rotation.

Mets: LHP David Peterson (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his first start in place of the injured Taijuan Walker.

